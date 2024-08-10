Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (BATS:XSHD) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (BATS:XSHD – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $14.94 and last traded at $15.05. Approximately 26,329 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $15.09.

Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $30.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.78 and a 200 day moving average of $14.93.

Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.0852 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF

About Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $443,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 29.4% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 13,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 3,148 shares during the last quarter.

The Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (XSHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of the 60 least volatile stocks chosen from a list of the 90 highest-yielding US small-cap stocks. XSHD was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

