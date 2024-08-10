Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (BATS:XSHD) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (BATS:XSHD – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $14.94 and last traded at $15.05. Approximately 26,329 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $15.09.
Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $30.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.78 and a 200 day moving average of $14.93.
Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.0852 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF
About Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF
The Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (XSHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of the 60 least volatile stocks chosen from a list of the 90 highest-yielding US small-cap stocks. XSHD was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.
