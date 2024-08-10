Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL) Shares Up 0%

Shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL – Get Free Report) shot up 0% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $105.75 and last traded at $105.75. 60,962 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 120,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.70.

Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.59 and its 200-day moving average is $105.54.

Get Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ceera Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Ceera Investments LLC now owns 2,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF during the fourth quarter worth $429,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 108.3% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACT Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $501,000.

Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (CLTL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury Short Term index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury. Remaining maturity must be between 1-12 months. CLTL was launched on Jan 12, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.