Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN)

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders bought 65,072 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 41% compared to the average volume of 46,276 call options.

SoundHound AI Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SOUN opened at $4.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.82 and a beta of 2.77. SoundHound AI has a 12 month low of $1.49 and a 12 month high of $10.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.62 and its 200 day moving average is $4.65. The company has a current ratio of 8.84, a quick ratio of 8.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.10 million. SoundHound AI had a negative net margin of 183.49% and a negative return on equity of 163.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. Research analysts predict that SoundHound AI will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SOUN shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Friday. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of SoundHound AI from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of SoundHound AI from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Monday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SoundHound AI presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.08.

Insider Activity at SoundHound AI

In other news, insider James Ming Hom sold 16,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total value of $67,532.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 486,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,967,435.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider James Ming Hom sold 16,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total value of $67,532.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 486,989 shares in the company, valued at $1,967,435.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 116,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total transaction of $460,190.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 953,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,765,665.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 625,728 shares of company stock worth $3,011,476. Insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SoundHound AI

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SoundHound AI by 169.1% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 83,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 52,750 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in SoundHound AI during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of SoundHound AI by 32.9% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 72,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 17,986 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SoundHound AI by 9.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 3,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of SoundHound AI by 52.4% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 31,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. 19.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

