Investors Purchase High Volume of Rocket Lab USA Call Options (NASDAQ:RKLB)

Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Investors purchased 17,736 call options on the company. This is an increase of 101% compared to the average volume of 8,825 call options.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a report on Monday, July 22nd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $6.00 to $5.45 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Rocket Lab USA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rocket Lab USA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.58.

NASDAQ:RKLB opened at $5.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.65 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.89 and its 200-day moving average is $4.46. Rocket Lab USA has a 12 month low of $3.47 and a 12 month high of $6.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $106.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.47 million. Rocket Lab USA had a negative return on equity of 32.50% and a negative net margin of 64.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 71.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Rocket Lab USA will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Rocket Lab USA news, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 63,529 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total transaction of $268,092.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,383,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,839,116.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 63,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total transaction of $268,092.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,383,677 shares in the company, valued at $5,839,116.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Arjun Kampani sold 29,026 shares of Rocket Lab USA stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total transaction of $122,489.72. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 666,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,811,030.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RKLB. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Rocket Lab USA by 257.1% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,000 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 59.4% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,816 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,032 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Baxter Bros Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

