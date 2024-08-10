Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $7.94, but opened at $9.39. Iovance Biotherapeutics shares last traded at $9.86, with a volume of 7,274,679 shares.

The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $31.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.59 million. Iovance Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 71.45% and a negative net margin of 23,615.70%. Iovance Biotherapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 12969.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.47) earnings per share.

IOVA has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IOVA. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 74.6% in the first quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,700,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $173,394,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 9.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,915,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $369,245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102,480 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 60.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,267,864 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991,262 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $9,109,000. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $8,563,000. 77.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.81.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes cell therapies using autologous tumor infiltrating lymphocyte for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and other solid tumor cancers in the United States. The company offers Amtagvi, a tumor-derived autologous T cell immunotherapy used to treat adult patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma; and Proleukin, an interleukin-2 product for the treatment of patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma.

