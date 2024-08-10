Iovance Biotherapeutics Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders purchased 17,926 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 135% compared to the average daily volume of 7,634 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IOVA has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday, June 28th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on IOVA

Institutional Trading of Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1,237.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 5,003 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,629 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1,227.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,059 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,678 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 284.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,541 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 5,577 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IOVA opened at $9.92 on Friday. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.21 and a 1 year high of $18.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.81.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $31.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.59 million. Iovance Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 23,615.70% and a negative return on equity of 71.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12969.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.47) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes cell therapies using autologous tumor infiltrating lymphocyte for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and other solid tumor cancers in the United States. The company offers Amtagvi, a tumor-derived autologous T cell immunotherapy used to treat adult patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma; and Proleukin, an interleukin-2 product for the treatment of patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.