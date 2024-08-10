IQ-AI (LON:IQAI) Trading Down 4.2%

Shares of IQ-AI Limited (LON:IQAI – Get Free Report) traded down 4.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.10 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.15 ($0.01). 46,767 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 751,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.20 ($0.02).

IQ-AI Trading Down 4.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £2.55 million, a P/E ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.80, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1.23 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1.66.

IQ-AI Company Profile

IQ-AI Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides clinical treatments to patients in the field of medical imaging diagnostics primarily in the United States. It develops ready-to-use software applications for the healthcare industry; and provides technology solutions in the field of kidney stone analysis and prevention, as well as offers consulting services.

