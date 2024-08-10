Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $5.14

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.14 and last traded at $5.15, with a volume of 121528 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IRWD. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Capital One Financial cut Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $663.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.32 and a 200 day moving average of $8.61.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $74.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.75 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 28.45% and a negative net margin of 254.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, Director Julie Mchugh sold 22,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total value of $143,198.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $877,631.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Julie Mchugh sold 22,766 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total transaction of $143,198.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $877,631.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Catherine Moukheibir sold 44,426 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total value of $282,549.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,207 shares in the company, valued at $535,556.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,521,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $170,031,000 after buying an additional 3,487,821 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,571,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,097 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC raised its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 5,700,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244,000 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 4,235,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,377 shares during the period. Finally, Kynam Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,154,000.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

