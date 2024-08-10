iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 421,853 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the previous session’s volume of 623,091 shares.The stock last traded at $106.17 and had previously closed at $106.76.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $104.24 and its 200-day moving average is $103.26.

Get iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sheridan Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Sheridan Capital Management LLC now owns 14,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Choreo LLC increased its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 21,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Mosley Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Mosley Wealth Management now owns 4,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.