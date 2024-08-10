iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMR) Stock Price Up 0%

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMR – Get Free Report) shares were up 0% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $25.16 and last traded at $25.15. Approximately 6,476 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $25.15.

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.08.

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks the investment results of an investment-grade U.S. municipal bonds index expected to mature or be redeemed before mid-December 2029. IBMR was launched on May 9, 2023 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

