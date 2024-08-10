iShares LifePath Target Date 2035 ETF (NYSEARCA:ITDC) Trading 0.3% Higher

iShares LifePath Target Date 2035 ETF (NYSEARCA:ITDC – Get Free Report) traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $29.20 and last traded at $29.20. 1,906 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 4,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.11.

iShares LifePath Target Date 2035 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.46.

About iShares LifePath Target Date 2035 ETF

(Get Free Report)

The iShares LifePath Target Date 2035 ETF USD (ITDC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target date asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that invests in equity, fixed income, and money market ETFs using an asset allocation strategy that shifts exposure as the target retirement date approaches.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares LifePath Target Date 2035 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares LifePath Target Date 2035 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.