iShares LifePath Target Date 2050 ETF (NYSEARCA:ITDF) Trading 0.6% Higher

Shares of iShares LifePath Target Date 2050 ETF (NYSEARCA:ITDF – Get Free Report) traded up 0.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $29.77 and last traded at $29.77. 314 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 4,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.58.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.22.

iShares LifePath Target Date 2050 ETF Company Profile

The iShares LifePath Target Date 2050 ETF USD (ITDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target date asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that invests in equity, fixed income, and money market ETFs using an asset allocation strategy that shifts exposure as the target retirement date approaches.

