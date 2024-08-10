iShares LifePath Target Date 2060 ETF (NYSEARCA:ITDH) Shares Up 0.5%

Shares of iShares LifePath Target Date 2060 ETF (NYSEARCA:ITDH – Get Free Report) shot up 0.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $29.74 and last traded at $29.74. 1,191 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 1,993 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.58.

iShares LifePath Target Date 2060 ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.26.

iShares LifePath Target Date 2060 ETF Company Profile

The iShares LifePath Target Date 2060 ETF USD (ITDH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target date asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that invests in equity, fixed income, and money market ETFs using an asset allocation strategy that shifts exposure as the target retirement date approaches.

