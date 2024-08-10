Iteris Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:ITI)

Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Investors acquired 1,909 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 3,877% compared to the average volume of 48 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Iteris

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iteris by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 375,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after buying an additional 73,300 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Iteris by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,103,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,779,000 after buying an additional 43,493 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Iteris by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,626,954 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,045,000 after buying an additional 191,511 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its holdings in Iteris by 155.2% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 270,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 164,539 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC raised its holdings in Iteris by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 12,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on Iteris in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Iteris Stock Performance

Iteris stock opened at $7.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.69. The company has a market cap of $300.83 million, a PE ratio of 100.00 and a beta of 0.83. Iteris has a fifty-two week low of $3.97 and a fifty-two week high of $7.01.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $45.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.02 million. Iteris had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 4.61%. As a group, analysts predict that Iteris will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iteris Company Profile

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in North America, Europe, South America, and Asia. The company offers smart mobility infrastructure solutions include traveler information systems, transportation performance measurement software, traffic analytics software, transportation operations software, transportation-related data sets, advanced sensing devices, managed services, traffic engineering services, and mobility consulting services.

