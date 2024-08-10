IWG (LON:IWG) Sets New 12-Month High on Insider Buying Activity

Shares of IWG plc (LON:IWG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as £168.60 ($215.46) and last traded at GBX 168.80 ($2.16), with a volume of 79578984 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 172.10 ($2.20).

Specifically, insider Francois Pauly acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 165 ($2.11) per share, with a total value of £16,500 ($21,086.26). In related news, insider Francois Pauly acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 165 ($2.11) per share, with a total value of £16,500 ($21,086.26). Also, insider Mark Dixon sold 35,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 196 ($2.50), for a total transaction of £68,600,000 ($87,667,731.63). Insiders own 25.25% of the company’s stock.

Get IWG alerts:

IWG Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,782.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 174.11 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 184.35. The stock has a market cap of £1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,202.14, a PEG ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 1.99.

IWG Cuts Dividend

IWG Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a yield of 0.21%. IWG’s dividend payout ratio is currently -714.29%.

(Get Free Report)

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workspace solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers office, coworking and collaboration, flexible and scalable, meeting, and lounges spaces; workplace recovery; memberships workspaces; and reception services and conference products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IWG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IWG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.