J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SJM. Barclays cut their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 10th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.64.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SJM
J. M. Smucker Stock Performance
J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.64 earnings per share. Analysts predict that J. M. Smucker will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity
In related news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $1,101,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,675,871.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On J. M. Smucker
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 298.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 15,182 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 170,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,554,000 after purchasing an additional 8,960 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,147,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,471,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,515,000 after purchasing an additional 518,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new position in J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,990,000. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About J. M. Smucker
The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than J. M. Smucker
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/5 – 8/9
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Cassava Sciences: A Hot Stock to Trade, Invest, or Avoid?
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- The Cannabis Sector: Profitability Takes Center Stage
Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.