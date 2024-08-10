Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.00 EPS

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $1.00, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Jackson Financial Stock Up 0.9 %

JXN opened at $82.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Jackson Financial has a fifty-two week low of $32.84 and a fifty-two week high of $89.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.91 and a 200-day moving average of $67.72.

Jackson Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on JXN shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Jackson Financial from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Jackson Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Jackson Financial from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.80.

Insider Activity at Jackson Financial

In related news, CFO Don W. Cummings purchased 1,445 shares of Jackson Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $72.70 per share, with a total value of $105,051.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,323,189.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jackson Financial Company Profile

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

See Also

