Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) Stock Price Up 9.9% Following Strong Earnings

Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 9.9% on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $82.40 and last traded at $81.79. Approximately 49,825 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 760,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.45.

The company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.34 EPS.

Jackson Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on JXN shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Jackson Financial from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Jackson Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Jackson Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.80.

Insider Transactions at Jackson Financial

In other Jackson Financial news, CFO Don W. Cummings bought 1,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $72.70 per share, with a total value of $105,051.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,323,189.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Jackson Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JXN. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Jackson Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 400.0% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 47.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Jackson Financial Trading Up 0.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.91 and a 200-day moving average of $67.72. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.51.

Jackson Financial Company Profile

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

