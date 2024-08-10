Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday.
Jaguar Health Stock Performance
JAGX stock remained flat at $1.11 during trading on Thursday. 101,188 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 933,380. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.96. Jaguar Health has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $35.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.
Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Jaguar Health had a negative net margin of 377.95% and a negative return on equity of 642.15%. The business had revenue of $2.35 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Jaguar Health will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jaguar Health
About Jaguar Health
Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing plant-based prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It focuses on developing and commercializing prescription and non-prescription products for companion and production animals; and human products.
Read More
