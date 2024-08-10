Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL) Sets New 52-Week High at $32.95

Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$32.95 and last traded at C$32.90, with a volume of 2298 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$32.25.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. CIBC cut their price target on Jamieson Wellness from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Jamieson Wellness from C$35.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities boosted their price target on Jamieson Wellness from C$36.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Jamieson Wellness from C$32.50 to C$36.25 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$32.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$36.36.

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 38.50 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$29.81 and a 200 day moving average of C$28.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Jamieson Wellness’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.68%.

In other Jamieson Wellness news, Director Tania M. Clarke bought 4,000 shares of Jamieson Wellness stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$26.47 per share, with a total value of C$105,888.00. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells of branded and customer branded health products for humans in Canada, the United States, China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment manufactures, distributes, and markets branded natural health products including vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

