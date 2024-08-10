Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD) Shares Down 0.3%

Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $66.98 and last traded at $67.26. Approximately 9,011 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 19,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.43.

Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.43. The company has a market capitalization of $355.13 million, a P/E ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.17.

Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.0567 dividend. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th.

Institutional Trading of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF

About Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 366,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,368,000 after purchasing an additional 6,171 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 470,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,279,000 after purchasing an additional 31,379 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 15.1% during the second quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 62,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,150,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 10.3% during the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 211,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,055,000 after purchasing an additional 19,737 shares during the last quarter.

The Janus Henderson Small\u002FMid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (JSMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Janus Small Mid Cap Growth Alpha index. The fund tracks an index of US small- and mid-cap stocks with strong fundamental measures of growth, profitability and capital efficiency. Weighting relies on the actively-managed Janus Triton Fund.

