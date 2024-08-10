Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) Shares Down 6.1% Following Weak Earnings

Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Get Free Report) shares traded down 6.1% on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $10.52 and last traded at $10.56. 2,873,930 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 56% from the average session volume of 1,841,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.25.

The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.07). Janus International Group had a return on equity of 28.95% and a net margin of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $248.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.42 million.

Get Janus International Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on JBI. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Janus International Group in a report on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Janus International Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Janus International Group from $14.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Janus International Group from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Insider Activity at Janus International Group

In other Janus International Group news, insider Peter Frayser sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 217,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,267,075. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Janus International Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JBI. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus International Group in the 1st quarter valued at $44,026,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Janus International Group by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,636,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458,953 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Janus International Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,103,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Janus International Group by 2,063.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,339,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Janus International Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,954,000. 88.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Janus International Group Trading Down 0.4 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.09 and a 200-day moving average of $14.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.95.

About Janus International Group

(Get Free Report)

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers and supplies turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. The company offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage moveable additional storage structures units, and other solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Janus International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.