Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY) Declares Dividend of $0.55

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 8th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.55 per share on Wednesday, October 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd.

Jardine Matheson Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:JMHLY opened at $35.40 on Friday. Jardine Matheson has a 52-week low of $34.15 and a 52-week high of $49.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Get Jardine Matheson alerts:

About Jardine Matheson

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates in motor vehicles and related operations, property investment and development, food retailing, health and beauty, home furnishings, engineering and construction, and transport businesses in China, Southeast Asia, and internationally.

Receive News & Ratings for Jardine Matheson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jardine Matheson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.