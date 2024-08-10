Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY) Declares Dividend of $0.55

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 8th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.55 per share on Wednesday, October 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd.
Jardine Matheson Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:JMHLY opened at $35.40 on Friday. Jardine Matheson has a 52-week low of $34.15 and a 52-week high of $49.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.12.
About Jardine Matheson
