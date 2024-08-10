JDM Financial Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

JDM Financial Group LLC decreased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,514 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 765 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 2.6% of JDM Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. JDM Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagstone Financial Management grew its position in shares of Apple by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Flagstone Financial Management now owns 6,092 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC increased its stake in Apple by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 11,224 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 17,156 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 10,640 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greylin Investment Management Inc lifted its position in Apple by 0.4% during the first quarter. Greylin Investment Management Inc now owns 16,711 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.41% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Apple
In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total transaction of $951,809.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,574,531.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total value of $951,809.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,574,531.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total transaction of $20,644,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 191,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,542,136.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 179,999 shares of company stock worth $35,964,310 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.
Apple Stock Performance
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 26.44% and a return on equity of 145.35%. The business had revenue of $85.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.
Apple announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 2nd that allows the company to buyback $110.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
Apple Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.55%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have commented on AAPL shares. TD Cowen increased their target price on Apple from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Apple from $260.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Apple from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Apple from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Itau BBA Securities raised Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.29.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Apple
Apple Profile
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.
