JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $34.05, but opened at $25.19. JFrog shares last traded at $23.60, with a volume of 3,408,833 shares traded.

The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $103.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.53 million. JFrog had a negative net margin of 13.29% and a negative return on equity of 4.62%.

FROG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on JFrog from $41.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on JFrog from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank lowered their price target on JFrog from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of JFrog from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, FBN Securities began coverage on shares of JFrog in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

In other JFrog news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 57,550 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total transaction of $1,860,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,048,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,154,559.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other JFrog news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 57,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total transaction of $1,860,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,048,099 shares in the company, valued at $163,154,559.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Yoav Landman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $485,250.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 6,747,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,270,043.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 272,107 shares of company stock valued at $9,513,787 over the last three months. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of JFrog during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in JFrog during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in JFrog in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of JFrog by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JFrog during the 1st quarter worth $140,000. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.62 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.00 and a 200 day moving average of $37.79.

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

