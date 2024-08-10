J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) VP Mary Lou Kehoe Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Free Report) VP Mary Lou Kehoe sold 1,500 shares of J&J Snack Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.59, for a total transaction of $254,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,835.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

J&J Snack Foods stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $169.00. The stock had a trading volume of 70,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,806. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.06 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.41. J&J Snack Foods Corp. has a 1-year low of $133.23 and a 1-year high of $176.38.

J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.01). J&J Snack Foods had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The business had revenue of $439.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. J&J Snack Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that J&J Snack Foods Corp. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. This is a boost from J&J Snack Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. J&J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is 66.22%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of J&J Snack Foods in the first quarter valued at $29,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in J&J Snack Foods in the first quarter valued at $44,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 603.8% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of J&J Snack Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 54,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of J&J Snack Foods in a research report on Tuesday.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. It offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, SUPERPRETZEL BAVARIAN, NEW YORK PRETZEL, BAVARIAN BAKERY, and BRAUHAUS brands, as well as under the private labels; frozen novelty under the DIPPIN'DOTS, LUIGI'S, WHOLE FRUIT, DOGSTERS, PHILLY SWIRL, ICEE, and MINUTE MAID brands; churros under the HOLA! and CALIFORNIA CHURROS brands; and handheld products under the SUPREME STUFFERS and SWEET STUFFERS brands.

