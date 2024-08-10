John Burgess Acquires 78,504 Shares of Pantheon International PLC (LON:PIN) Stock

Pantheon International PLC (LON:PIN – Get Free Report) insider John Burgess purchased 78,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 302 ($3.86) per share, with a total value of £237,082.08 ($302,980.29).
Pantheon International Stock Performance
Shares of Pantheon International stock opened at GBX 306 ($3.91) on Friday. Pantheon International PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 270 ($3.45) and a 52 week high of GBX 336 ($4.29). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 312.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 318.30. The firm has a market cap of £1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -3,060.00 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 37.81, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60.
About Pantheon International
