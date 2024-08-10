John Burgess Acquires 78,504 Shares of Pantheon International PLC (LON:PIN) Stock

Pantheon International PLC (LON:PIN – Get Free Report) insider John Burgess purchased 78,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 302 ($3.86) per share, with a total value of £237,082.08 ($302,980.29).

Pantheon International Stock Performance

Shares of Pantheon International stock opened at GBX 306 ($3.91) on Friday. Pantheon International PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 270 ($3.45) and a 52 week high of GBX 336 ($4.29). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 312.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 318.30. The firm has a market cap of £1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -3,060.00 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 37.81, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60.

About Pantheon International

Pantheon International PLC specializes in fund of fund investments. For fund of fund investments, it seeks to invest in private equity, buyout, venture, growth, secondary investment funds, and special situations funds globally. Within private equity, it invests in late stage buyouts to early stage technology funds.

