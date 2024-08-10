Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTC:JTKWY) Raised to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTC:JTKWY – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Just Eat Takeaway.com Stock Up 2.6 %

Just Eat Takeaway.com stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.72. 75,963 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,425. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 12 month low of $2.16 and a 12 month high of $3.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.80.

Get Just Eat Takeaway.com alerts:

About Just Eat Takeaway.com

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates as an online food delivery company worldwide. Its marketplace connects consumers and restaurants through its platforms. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Receive News & Ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.