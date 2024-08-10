Karole Morgan-Prager Sells 10,000 Shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Stock

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) insider Karole Morgan-Prager sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,771,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

BlackLine Trading Up 0.9 %

BL opened at $51.66 on Friday. BlackLine, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.37 and a twelve month high of $69.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.03 and a 200-day moving average of $55.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 224.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.86.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. BlackLine had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $160.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.69) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BlackLine, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of BlackLine

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 94.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in BlackLine by 9,080.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackLine in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in BlackLine in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in BlackLine during the second quarter worth about $64,000. 95.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BL shares. William Blair upgraded BlackLine to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on BlackLine from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on BlackLine from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of BlackLine from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of BlackLine from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.78.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles individual transactions; task management to create and manage processes and task lists; and financial reporting analytics that enables analysis and validation of financial data.

