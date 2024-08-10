KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) Shares Acquired by Simplicity Wealth LLC

Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Free Report) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,012 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in KB Financial Group in the second quarter valued at $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in KB Financial Group by 98.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 689 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of KB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

KB Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of KB Financial Group stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $60.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,721. The company has a market capitalization of $24.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.00. KB Financial Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.57 and a 1 year high of $65.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.26.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The bank reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.07. KB Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KB Financial Group Inc. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About KB Financial Group

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea, the United States, New Zealand, China, Cambodia, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance segments.

