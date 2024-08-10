KDA Group (CVE:KDA) Shares Up 4%

KDA Group Inc. (CVE:KDA – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.26. Approximately 13,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 83,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

KDA Group Trading Up 4.0 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.36. The firm has a market cap of C$45.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.64, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Tenshi Life Sciences Pte. Limited sold 458,500 shares of KDA Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.30, for a total transaction of C$137,550.00. Insiders sold a total of 560,000 shares of company stock worth $168,806 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 25.53% of the company’s stock.

About KDA Group

KDA Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions and services to pharmacies and pharmaceutical companies in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Pharmacy Services, Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Technology. It provides pharmacy staff replacement services, professional and continued medical training services, pharmacy re-engineering services, and pharmaceutical training services.

