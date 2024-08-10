Keri A. Shea Sells 2,000 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Stock

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) SVP Keri A. Shea sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.17, for a total value of $414,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $908,026.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

AvalonBay Communities Trading Up 1.1 %

AVB opened at $210.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.45 and a fifty-two week high of $218.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.94 billion, a PE ratio of 31.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $203.98 and its 200 day moving average is $191.22.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.93). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 29.61%. The business had revenue of $726.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AvalonBay Communities Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AvalonBay Communities

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.19%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVB. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 43,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,068,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 57,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.59.

View Our Latest Report on AVB

About AvalonBay Communities

(Get Free Report)

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.