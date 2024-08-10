Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) Forecasted to Post FY2028 Earnings of $1.83 Per Share

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs cut their FY2028 EPS estimates for Keros Therapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, August 7th. Leerink Partnrs analyst T. Smith now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.83 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.85. The consensus estimate for Keros Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.80) per share.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.27) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on KROS. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.17.

Shares of NASDAQ KROS traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.38. The stock had a trading volume of 156,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,742. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.26 and a 200-day moving average of $55.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 1.23. Keros Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $27.02 and a 12-month high of $73.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $267,000. Quest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 23,945.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 4,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 4,789 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 117.8% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 2,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $231,000. 71.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with disorders that are linked to dysfunctional signaling of the transforming growth factor-beta family of proteins in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, as well as in patients with myelofibrosis.

