Kidoz (CVE:KIDZ) Shares Down 16.7%

Kidoz Inc. (CVE:KIDZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 16.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. Approximately 56,763 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 260% from the average daily volume of 15,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.75 target price on Kidoz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$19.70 million, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of -1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.17 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.18.

Kidoz Inc develops and sells AdTech software products in Western Europe; Central, Eastern, and Southern Europe; North America; and internationally. The company also owns and develops mobile Kidoz safe ad network, the Kidoz kid-mode operating system, the Kidoz publisher SDK, the Rooplay edugames platform, and the Rooplay originals.

