Kingstone Companies (KINS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 12th. Analysts expect Kingstone Companies to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kingstone Companies had a net margin of 0.22% and a negative return on equity of 3.04%. The company had revenue of $35.77 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Kingstone Companies to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Kingstone Companies alerts:

Kingstone Companies Price Performance

KINS stock opened at $7.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $80.91 million, a P/E ratio of -735,000.00 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.47. Kingstone Companies has a 12 month low of $1.14 and a 12 month high of $8.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kingstone Companies in a research note on Friday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Kingstone Companies in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock.

View Our Latest Analysis on KINS

About Kingstone Companies

(Get Free Report)

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals in the United States. It offers personal line of insurance products, such as homeowners and dwelling fire, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies. The company also provides for-hire vehicle physical damage only policies for livery and car service vehicles and taxicabs; and canine legal liability policies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kingstone Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingstone Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.