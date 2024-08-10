Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Shares Purchased by Simplicity Wealth LLC

Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,086 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Kirby were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its position in shares of Kirby by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 29,299 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Kirby by 28.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 551 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Kirby by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,369 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Kirby by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 17,847 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Kirby by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 398 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:KEX traded up $1.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $116.67. 598,002 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 468,366. Kirby Co. has a 12-month low of $72.11 and a 12-month high of $130.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $119.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.93. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kirby

Kirby ( NYSE:KEX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. Kirby had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 8.72%. The firm had revenue of $824.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kirby Co. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Amy D. Husted sold 7,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $961,992.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,280 shares in the company, valued at $646,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Amy D. Husted sold 7,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $961,992.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Kurt A. Niemietz sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total transaction of $179,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 926 shares in the company, valued at $110,657. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,623 shares of company stock valued at $3,256,029 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Kirby in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Kirby from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Kirby from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Kirby presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.80.

Kirby Profile

(Free Report)

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

