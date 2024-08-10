Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize to Issue Dividend of $0.42 (OTCMKTS:ADRNY)

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNYGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 8th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.4245 per share on Thursday, August 29th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th.

Shares of ADRNY stock opened at €32.83 ($36.08) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is €31.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is €30.30. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a twelve month low of €27.51 ($30.23) and a twelve month high of €34.41 ($37.81). The company has a market capitalization of $30.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNYGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported €0.64 ($0.70) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of €23.59 billion during the quarter. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 2.06%. Equities analysts forecast that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Company Profile

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's stores offer produce, dairy, meat, deli, bakery, seafood, and frozen products; grocery, beer, and wine; floral, pet food, health and beauty care, kitchen and cookware, gardening tools, general merchandise articles, electronics, newspapers and magazines, tobacco, etc.; gasoline; and pharmacy products.

