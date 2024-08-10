Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Kornit Digital in a research report on Thursday.

Kornit Digital Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ KRNT traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.94. The company had a trading volume of 177,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,348. The company has a market capitalization of $808.63 million, a PE ratio of -13.89 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.21. Kornit Digital has a one year low of $13.29 and a one year high of $24.91.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $48.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.24 million. Kornit Digital had a negative return on equity of 4.31% and a negative net margin of 27.17%. Kornit Digital’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Kornit Digital will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 97.9% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the second quarter worth $40,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 29.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the second quarter worth $159,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. 92.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

