Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Stock Price Up 13.9%

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) shares rose 13.9% on Thursday. The stock traded as high as $10.71 and last traded at $10.48. Approximately 245,063 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 2,318,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.20.

DNUT has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Krispy Kreme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Krispy Kreme from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Krispy Kreme from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Krispy Kreme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, June 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Krispy Kreme has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.41.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.03. Krispy Kreme had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a positive return on equity of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $442.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.87 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Krispy Kreme, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme during the 1st quarter worth approximately $154,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Krispy Kreme in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Krispy Kreme during the 4th quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Krispy Kreme during the first quarter worth $223,000. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces doughnuts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, Canada, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S., International, and Market Development. The company offers doughnut experiences through hot light theater and fresh shops, delivered fresh daily branded cabinets and merchandising units within grocery and convenience stores, quick service restaurants, club memberships, drug stores, and ecommerce, as well as through its branded sweet treat line comprising Krispy Kreme branded sweet treats.

