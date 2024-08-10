Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.83, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter. Kubota had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 9.81%.
Kubota Stock Performance
Shares of KUBTY traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.50. 28,473 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,648. Kubota has a 52 week low of $59.47 and a 52 week high of $85.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.36. The firm has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.
Kubota Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Kubota
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/5 – 8/9
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Cassava Sciences: A Hot Stock to Trade, Invest, or Avoid?
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- The Cannabis Sector: Profitability Takes Center Stage
Receive News & Ratings for Kubota Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kubota and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.