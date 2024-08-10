Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.83, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter. Kubota had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 9.81%.

Kubota Stock Performance

Shares of KUBTY traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.50. 28,473 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,648. Kubota has a 52 week low of $59.47 and a 52 week high of $85.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.36. The firm has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Kubota Company Profile

Kubota Corporation manufactures and sells agricultural and construction machinery in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Farm & Machinery, Water & Environment, and Others. The Farm & Machinery segment offers tractors, power tillers, combine harvesters, rice transplanters, turf equipment, utility vehicles, other agricultural machinery, implements, attachments, post-harvest machinery, vegetable production equipment, intermediate management machine, and other equipment; cooperative drying, rice seedling, and gardening facilities; scales, weighing and measuring control systems, and air purifier; engines for farm equipment, construction machinery, industrial machinery, and generators; and mini excavators, wheel and skid steer loaders, compact track loaders, and other construction machinery related products.

