Lancashire Holdings Limited (LRE) to Issue Dividend of $0.08 on September 13th

Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share on Friday, September 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Lancashire Stock Up 5.9 %

Shares of LON:LRE opened at GBX 624 ($7.97) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 617.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.58. Lancashire has a 1 year low of GBX 527.50 ($6.74) and a 1 year high of GBX 690 ($8.82). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.25, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 609.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 614.68.

Get Lancashire alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LRE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 740 ($9.46) price objective on shares of Lancashire in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 825 ($10.54) price target on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Lancashire from GBX 800 ($10.22) to GBX 790 ($10.10) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 781 ($9.98).

Insider Buying and Selling at Lancashire

In related news, insider Philip Broadley acquired 18,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 633 ($8.09) per share, with a total value of £114,250.17 ($146,006.61). In other Lancashire news, insider Michael George Dawson bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 610 ($7.80) per share, for a total transaction of £61,000 ($77,955.27). Also, insider Philip Broadley purchased 18,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 633 ($8.09) per share, for a total transaction of £114,250.17 ($146,006.61). 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Lancashire

(Get Free Report)

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, Australia, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance and Insurance. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lancashire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancashire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.