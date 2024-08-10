Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) VP Suraj Kunchala Sells 10,139 Shares

Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Free Report) VP Suraj Kunchala sold 10,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total value of $51,303.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 38,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,064.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Latham Group stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,086,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,483. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.28. Latham Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.04 and a 1 year high of $5.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $612.54 million, a PE ratio of 176.67 and a beta of 1.76.

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $110.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.40 million. Latham Group had a return on equity of 1.05% and a net margin of 0.76%. On average, analysts anticipate that Latham Group, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Latham Group from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price target on Latham Group from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Latham Group by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,462,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,477,000 after buying an additional 465,530 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Latham Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,079,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,234,000 after buying an additional 17,259 shares in the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC raised its stake in Latham Group by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 1,922,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,057,000 after buying an additional 658,280 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Latham Group by 21.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,342,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after buying an additional 234,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Latham Group by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 877,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 292,885 shares during the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools that include fiber glass and packaged pools; and pool covers and liners under the Latham, Narellan, CoverStar, Radiant, and GLI brand names.

