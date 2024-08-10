Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday after Robert W. Baird raised their price target on the stock from $5.00 to $5.50. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Approximately 316,456 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the previous session’s volume of 354,383 shares.The stock last traded at $4.59 and had previously closed at $4.40.

Separately, Barclays reduced their price objective on Latham Group from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th.

Institutional Trading of Latham Group

In other news, VP Suraj Kunchala sold 10,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total transaction of $51,303.34. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,064.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWIM. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Latham Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 197,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 3,161 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Latham Group by 2.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 3,837 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Latham Group by 69.2% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 4,484 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Latham Group by 113.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 6,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BloombergSen Inc. grew its holdings in Latham Group by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 48,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 9,506 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $612.54 million, a P/E ratio of 176.67 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.28.

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.08. Latham Group had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 1.05%. The company had revenue of $110.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.40 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Latham Group, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Latham Group

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools that include fiber glass and packaged pools; and pool covers and liners under the Latham, Narellan, CoverStar, Radiant, and GLI brand names.

