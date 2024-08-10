Leerink Partnrs Comments on Xencor, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Xencor in a report issued on Tuesday, August 6th. Leerink Partnrs analyst J. Chang now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($1.13) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($1.04). The consensus estimate for Xencor’s current full-year earnings is ($3.56) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Xencor’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.10) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.41) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.88) EPS.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $16.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.13 million. Xencor had a negative net margin of 132.74% and a negative return on equity of 28.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share.

XNCR has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Xencor in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Xencor from $56.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Xencor in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Xencor in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Xencor from $58.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Xencor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.44.

NASDAQ:XNCR opened at $16.04 on Friday. Xencor has a one year low of $15.31 and a one year high of $26.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.17. The stock has a market cap of $989.03 million, a PE ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.08 and a current ratio of 6.92.

In other news, VP John R. Desjarlais sold 36,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total value of $665,547.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 192,319 shares in the company, valued at $3,523,284.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in Xencor by 498.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Xencor by 303.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Xencor by 367.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Xencor by 153.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Xencor by 29,487.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,367 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,359 shares in the last quarter.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

