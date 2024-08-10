Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (BWG) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 21st

Posted by on Aug 10th, 2024

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWGGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.9% per year over the last three years.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BWG opened at $8.56 on Friday. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $6.86 and a 1 year high of $8.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.38.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolio.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BWG)

Receive News & Ratings for Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.