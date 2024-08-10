Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (BWG) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 21st

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.9% per year over the last three years.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BWG opened at $8.56 on Friday. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $6.86 and a 1 year high of $8.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.38.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolio.

