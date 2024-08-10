LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) CEO Scott Sanborn Sells 17,000 Shares of Stock

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) CEO Scott Sanborn sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $174,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,383,362 shares in the company, valued at $14,179,460.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

LendingClub Stock Performance

Shares of LendingClub stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $10.52. 1,261,108 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,466,074. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.31 and its 200-day moving average is $8.80. LendingClub Co. has a one year low of $4.73 and a one year high of $12.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 30.94 and a beta of 2.06.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.09. LendingClub had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 3.41%. The company had revenue of $187.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that LendingClub Co. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of LendingClub

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in LendingClub by 363.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,999 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 5,489 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its position in LendingClub by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 7,514 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in LendingClub in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in LendingClub in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in LendingClub by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,344 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

LC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price (up previously from $10.00) on shares of LendingClub in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of LendingClub from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of LendingClub in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of LendingClub from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of LendingClub from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.64.

About LendingClub

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company, that provides range of financial products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products, including savings accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, such as consumer loans comprising unsecured personal loans, secured auto refinance loans, and patient and education finance loans; and commercial loans, including small business loans.

