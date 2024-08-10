Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $2.76, but opened at $3.18. Leslie’s shares last traded at $3.44, with a volume of 388,626 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $569.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.99 million. Leslie’s had a net margin of 1.06% and a negative return on equity of 12.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on LESL. Mizuho lowered their target price on Leslie’s from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Leslie’s from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Leslie’s from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $5.25 to $2.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Leslie’s from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Leslie’s

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Leslie’s by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,858,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,845,000 after buying an additional 201,082 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Leslie’s by 12.4% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,519,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,375,000 after buying an additional 500,292 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Leslie’s by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,116,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,097,000 after buying an additional 492,416 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Leslie’s by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,633,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,201,000 after buying an additional 404,635 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the first quarter valued at about $100,000.

Leslie’s Stock Down 1.6 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $574.55 million, a P/E ratio of 38.88, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.16.

Leslie’s Company Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It also offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products.

