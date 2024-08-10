LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMDP) Trading 2.4% Higher

LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMDP – Get Free Report) shares traded up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $21.77 and last traded at $21.50. 1,711 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 9,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.00.

LifeMD Trading Up 2.4 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.42 and a 200 day moving average of $21.57.

LifeMD Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a $0.5547 dividend. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th.

About LifeMD

LifeMD, Inc operates as a direct-to-patient telehealth company that connects consumers to healthcare professionals for medical care in the United States. The company offers telehealth platform comprising RexMD, a men's telehealth brand that provides access to virtual medical treatment for a variety of men's health needs from licensed physician; ShapiroMD that provides virtual medical treatment, prescription medications, patented doctor formulated OTC products, topical compounded medications, and medical devices treating male and female hair loss; NavaMD, a female-oriented tele-dermatology that offers virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers; and prescription oral and compounded topical medications to treat aging and acne; and Cleared which provides personalized treatments for allergy, asthma and immunology, including in-home tests for both environmental and food allergies, prescriptions for allergies and asthma and immunotherapies for treating chronic allergies.

