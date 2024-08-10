Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Trims Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,498 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 7,263 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 397,626 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,544,000 after acquiring an additional 11,505 shares in the last quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $2,324,000. Financial Security Advisor Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Security Advisor Inc. now owns 30,781 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A grew its holdings in Alphabet by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A now owns 5,505 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ABLE Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC now owns 9,593 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total transaction of $278,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,728,640.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total value of $278,775.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,728,640.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total transaction of $118,572.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,209,888.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,308 shares of company stock valued at $21,385,000 in the last three months. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on GOOGL. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $173.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.74.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Alphabet

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOGL traded up $1.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $163.67. 28,602,285 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,282,494. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.21 and a 1 year high of $191.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.88.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.60 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.27%.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.