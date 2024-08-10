LINKBANCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNKB) Insider Catherine Eisel Purchases 7,080 Shares

LINKBANCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNKB – Get Free Report) insider Catherine Eisel purchased 7,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.28 per share, for a total transaction of $44,462.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,984. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

LINKBANCORP Trading Down 2.2 %

LNKB traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.25. The company had a trading volume of 28,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,342. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.70. The company has a market cap of $233.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.04 and a beta of 0.51. LINKBANCORP, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.86 and a 12-month high of $8.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

LINKBANCORP Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. LINKBANCORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -115.38%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LINKBANCORP

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in LINKBANCORP during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in LINKBANCORP during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new position in LINKBANCORP during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Cora Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LINKBANCORP during the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in LINKBANCORP during the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of LINKBANCORP in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

LINKBANCORP Company Profile

LINKBANCORP, Inc operates as a bank holding company for The Gratz Bank, that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, nonprofit, and business customers in Pennsylvania. Its deposit products include demand, saving, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

